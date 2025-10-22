Tonto Dikeh: How God Rescued Me From Attempted Suicide

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media page to testify to healing and redemption, attributing her transformation to the Holy Spirit.

Dikeh, who spoke via her Instagram page, recounted her journey of overcoming anger, pain, and depression to finding peace, joy, and purpose.

She stated that Jesus healed her from a rage that once ruled her life, teaching her that peace is stronger than anger.

She wrote: “Jesus healed me from a rage that once ruled my life. I used to have a fuse so short it could ignite a storm. I destroyed relationships, opportunities, and peace without a second thought. My anger was not power; it was pain disguised as control. But one day, I broke down and cried out like a child.

“I was tired of being ruled by my emotions. And El-Roi, the God who sees me, saw me. He didn’t condemn me. He covered me with mercy and healed me completely. Now I walk lighter.

“Not because life stopped testing me, but because the Spirit taught me that peace is stronger than rage, and silence can carry more authority than shouting ever could”.

Recalling how she survived depression and attempted suicide, finding solace in God’s mercy and emerging stronger, Tonto re-dedicated her life to Christ, finding fulfilment and purpose in her faith.

She added: “I lived in it, breathed it, and wore it like a second skin. Hurt people truly do hurt people, and I was both the wound and the weapon. Depression was my closest companion, and I attempted suicide.

“Life showed me its harshest lessons, and the enemy showed me pain without mercy. That was when I ran back to my first Love. And that return has been the most beautiful and fulfilling journey of my life. I am not ashamed to say it loudly: My life belongs to God. I enjoy learning every day from him and moving in his Grace”.

She embraced celibacy, finding strength and clarity in her relationship with God.

She wrote: “God delivered me completely. Celibacy has been one of the most powerful experiences of my life. It is not suppression; it is strength.

“I trained my heart to be disgusted by intimacy without love, because true love is patient and holy. Now I hear God more clearly. I feel my emotions deeply, but I manage them wisely. I am no longer touched without covenant. I am held by purpose”.

She testified that God reunited her with her sister after 45 years, restoring lost time and bringing joy to her life.

“God brought my sister back into my life after forty-five years apart. Every time I think about it, I cry in gratitude. He truly restores time. What was lost can be found again in His mercy”, she added.

Through her testimony, Tonto encourages others to seek God, find solace in His mercy, and experience transformation.

“Those who follow my journey know how much God has favoured me. He has blessed me with resources, with wealth, and with good people. Doors open before I knock. Protocols are lifted for my sake. It is not luck. It is grace in motion.

“My peace is now sacred. If it does not feed my spirit, it does not deserve my energy. I have learned the power of silence. Nobody is allowed to stress me not even ME.. When you have seen darkness and survived it, you stop apologising for protecting your light.”