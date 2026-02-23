Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has heaped praises on her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, at their son’s 10th birthday party in Abuja.

The event, attended by several Nigerian celebrities, featured a football theme and a short clip showing the actress praying for his family, business, and children.

In the viral video, Dikeh expressed gratitude to Churchill for being an amazing father, saying, “Thank you. I love you with the love of God.”

She said, “Churchill, you are an amazing father, and I just want to thank you so much. Thank you. I love you with the love of God, and I wish you all the best.

I pray for your family, businesses, and other children. They will progress. Failure will not meet them. Everything that they touch will be blessed.

“God will go before them and make every crooked path straight. Your businesses will flourish. Whoever curses you shall be cursed. God will fight anyone who fights you.”