Congratulatory messages have continued to pour in for Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh following her graduation from a discipleship class at Streams of Joy International, led by Pastor Jerry Eze.

Tonto Dikeh, who shared a video of herself holding her certificate, expressed gratitude for her spiritual growth, noting that she is no longer the same person who began the journey.

Speaking on her growth so far, the renowned actress described her walk with God as healing, stretching, overwhelming, and beautiful.

Dikeh also revealed that she has officially joined the church’s Temple Keepers Department full-time, marking a new chapter in her faith journey.

Captioning her photo, she wrote, “Last week Monday, I graduated from Discipleship Class, and I am not the same person who walked in. This journey with God has been the most healing, stretching, overwhelming, beautiful experience of my life.

“There are mornings I wake up already in tears, not from pain, but from the weight of His presence resting on me. It’s indescribable.

“No one can convince me that there is no God. I feel Him. I hear Him. He carries me (every fear, every worry, every hidden burden.

“Watching how He sends destiny helpers, the right people at the right time to meet my every need, has left me in awe. I can’t even explain it.”

She then expresses her devotion to God and how she is willing to consecrate the totality of her being to God. “Lord, if You are ever looking for someone who will love You radically, loudly, and boldly. Don’t look far. See me, see my heart.”

Today, I am beyond proud to say I have officially joined the Temple Keepers Department full-time. And my favourite place to serve?

“The kiddies’ washroom. Because at the beginning of October 2025, God gave me an assignment: “Go clean my house, and I will clean your life from the inside out,” she continued.