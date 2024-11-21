New Telegraph

Tonto Dikeh Gifts Loyal Fan Brand New Car

Famous Nollywood actress and politician, Tonto Dikeh has rewarded her loyal fan with a brand new Hyundai car.

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress revealed that a fan won a car from her for being supportive of her brand.

She shared photos of the new car that she gifted to the fan, while revealing that she had met him for the very first time on the day.

READ ALSO:

Tonto Dikeh appreciated him for his loyalty to her brand while also praying for God to bless him.

She wrote: “A heartfelt congratulations to @sheddyoflagos, the winner of the 2024 KING TONTO DIKEH LUXURY BIRTHDAY GIVEAWAY!

Thank you for your unwavering support for my brand.
It was such a pleasure meeting you for the first time today.
May God continue to bless you abundantly!,”

See post below;

