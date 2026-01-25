Tonto Dikeh Forgives Ex Husband

After ten long years of public battles, deep wounds, Nollywood actress pens down note that suggests that she has forgiven her ex husband.

In her post on socail media, she wrote “After ten years of public battles, deep wounds, broken communication, bitterness, and pain, God stepped in.

What looked ugly, impossible, and beyond repair has been touched by mercy. Peace has replaced chaos. Respect has returned where anger once lived.

What human effort could not fix, God healed by salvation, humility, and the sincere prayers of a child.” “This restoration is not by might, not by wisdom, not by strength—but by the Spirit of the Lord. When God moves, the human mind cannot comprehend the process.

He softens hearts, silences the enemy, and rewrites stories that looked finished. Every plan of darkness has failed. Stubbornness has bowed.

Pride has melted. Love has found its voice again for my child,” the note continued. “I am deeply grateful to the father of my child, Dr Kunle, for yielding to God’s word and choosing peace. Obedience to God always births restoration, even when the road has been long and painful.”

Tonto encouraged anyone standing where she once stood—tired, wounded, misunderstood, and believing nothing good can come out of the situation to please know that God has not abandoned them. “Your story is not over.

What He has started, He will surely perfect. Keep praying. Keep choosing love. Keep trusting God even when it hurts. “May this restored relationship remain built on the solid rock of God’s mercy, protection, grace, and mighty hand.

May it stand as a living testimony that God never fails, never forgets, and never walks away from His own. If God did it for us, He can do it for you,” she wrote.