Tonto Dikeh Ex- Husband, Churchill And Rosy Meurer Marriage Allegedly Hits The Rock

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill’s marriage to Rosaline Meurer, also known as Rosy Meurer has reportedly hit the rock.

New Telegraph reports that the news of their marriage crisis was made public by popular blogger, Gistlover who shared a post on his Instagram revealing how Rosy Meurer and Churchill’s marriage collapsed over alleged infidelity and domestic violence.

According to the faceless blogger, the issue has been kept off social media as the family is trying to resolve the issue. Also, reports revealed that Churchill has not been sleeping at home often and as well beats up his wife, Rosy at the slightest provocation. READ ALSO: Tonto Dikeh Reacts To Critic Over Her Revealing Outfit (Video).

Angela Okorie Calls Out Colleague For Mocking Her In Pain. However, Rosy’s decision to leave her matrimonial home was a result of her husband, Churchill beating her at the slightest provocation because of his new alleged side chic.

