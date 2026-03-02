Tonto Dikeh Drops ‘King’ Title, Rebrands As Evangelist

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has renounced the ‘King’ Title attached to her name following a spiritual transformation.

She noted that she no longer wishes to be addressed as “King Tonto Dikeh” but evangelist Tonto.

In a video shared on her Instagram page on Monday 2 March, 2026, the actress said the decision was made in obedience to the Holy Spirit and signifies the beginning of a new chapter in her life.

“In obedience to the Holy Spirit, I will no longer be addressed as ‘King Tonto Dikeh.’ You can call me ‘The Woman of God,’ ‘Evangelist Tonto.’ I’m going from a mess to a message,” she said.

READ ALSO:

Expressing joy over the timing of the announcement, she described March 1 as symbolic, saying it aligns with what she believes is God’s prophecy concerning her life.

“I want to make this declaration, and it gladdens my heart that I can do this on the first day of March. It just aligns with the prophecy of God upon my life, that He is marching me away from everything that is past, and marching me into the prophecies of the new morning,” she said

“His joy, His peace and His authority keep aligning with me. As such, I will not be addressed as King Tonto Dikeh. You can call me the woman of God. You can call me Lady Evangelist Tonto Dikeh. You can call me Tonto Dikeh, but I will not want to be addressed as King Tonto Dikeh. This is the direction of the Holy Spirit,” she added.

The actress emphasised that the rebranding is not merely cosmetic but rooted in faith and obedience.

It will be recalled that Tonto Dikeh adopted the title “King Tonto” several years ago as part of her personal rebranding, often describing herself as a “king” in a metaphorical sense of strength and authority.