Tonto Dikeh Drags Sam Larry For Following Her On IG

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has publicly called out Sam Larry, an associate to Nigerian singer, Naira Marley, for following her on Instagram.

It would be recalled that Tonto Dikeh has been an outspoken advocate for the late Mohbad since the news of the death of the singer, who allegedly suffered assault at the hands of Sam Larry broke the internet.

Expressing her astonishment at Sam Larry’s Instagram activity, Tonto Dikeh fearlessly called him out demanding he unfollow her, as she found his audacity surprising.

Taking to her Instagram page, the mother of one dragged Sam Larry, declaring her confidence in the Nigerian legal system’s ability to apprehend him, no matter where he might be hiding.

She firmly stated that Nigeria is not a lawless country, implying that justice would eventually be served.

Speaking further, Tonto Dikeh labelled him a weakling and a coward for his alleged bullying of the 27-year-old Mohbad, which ultimately led to the singer’s tragic demise.

Tonto Dikeh, reiterated the fact that she’s a Port Harcourt girl and that Sam Larry’s actions would not intimidate her.

She wrote: “Hhh, It’s the Audacity that Sam Larry started following me.

Like I get “keep thy en@my close” Now listen up WE WILL GET YOU.

Whether you run from Kenya to Kafanchan or run up an anus you will be brought to justice. “We are not a lawless country like you and yours think. We have woken up, You have not only hurt Mohbad and his family, you have hurt Us all. “I need you to sit down alone in front of the mirror take a good look at yourself and re-evaluate your life. “You said you love him like your own right? Oya come now let’s do the Candle Night together (show face abeg). “A GROWN MAN B@llying a 27-year-old child, nahhh You are A Weak Azz cow@rd SAM LARRY. You couldn’t look for your peers? I bet you can’t. “I am not here to banter words with you,

I AM HERE TO TELL YOU TO UNFOLLOW ME IMMEDIATELY. “You can however use your fake accounts to continue trolling me. I am a PORT-HARCOURT GIRL AND ALL THIS DONT FAZE ME. “You are cordially invited to the ONGOING CANDLELIGHT FOR THE YOUNG LAD YOU MADE HIS LIFE A LIVING HELL… “The salt, Water, Sun, Moon, and Earth will fight you, you can never know peace.

YOU ARE A DISGR@CE “YOU ARE A THREAT TO THE SOCIETY

