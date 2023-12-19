Tonto Dikeh Declares Support For Iyabo Ojo In Fight Against Naira Marley

Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has declared support for her colleague, Iyabo Ojo in a fight against the N500m lawsuit from Marian Music boss, Azeez Adeshina Fashola, better known as Naira Marley.

New Telegraph recalls that Naira Marley had last week filed a lawsuit in a legal letter through his lawyer, Olalekan Ojo on Thursday, December 14, accusing actress Iyabo Ojo of disseminating false and defamatory content against him on social media.

He, however, demanded a sum of N500 million from the mother of two with a public apology.

Reacting to Naira Marley’s lawsuit, Iyabo filed a N1 billion countersuit, through her lawyer in a letter made public on Monday, December 18, addressing to Naira’s lawyers, alleging that the singer’s statements in his lawsuit were “misleading” and also weren’t served to their client.

However, Tonto Dikeh who started with Iyabo Ojo in seeking Justice for the late Mohbad, took to her social media page on Tuesday, to declare support for Iyabo Ojo.

Sharing a copy of Iyabo’s N1 billion countersuit on her Instagram page, she wrote: “We started together, we end it together. Regardless.”