Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has added ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill’s name to the surname of her son, King Andre, following their reconciliation.

In a recent Instagram post shared with her followers, Tonto Dikeh posted photos of herself, Churchill, and their son.

In the caption, she referred to the child as King Andre Churchill, signalling the return of his father’s surname.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that after years of separation, the Nigerian actress’s son, King Andre, was finally reunited with his father at an emotional event facilitated by popular clergyman Pastor Jerry Eze.

The heartwarming moment was shared on Tonto Dikeh’s Instagram page, where she expressed gratitude and reflected on the divine nature of the reunion.

Amid the announcement, Tonto revealed she has reverted her son’s surname to Churchill following the reconciliation with his father.

In 2019, the actress changed her son’s name from his father’s surname to hers, referring to him as King Andre Dikeh.

At the time, Tonto openly described herself as both mother and father to the child, having removed her ex-husband’s name amid their highly publicised fallout.

However, with peace now restored between the Dikeh and her ex-husband, the actress has taken a new step that reflects their renewed relationship and commitment to co-parenting.