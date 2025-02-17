Tonto Dikeh Celebrates Son’s 9th Birthday With Stunning Photos

In a heartfelt tribute, Tonto Dikeh described him as her “greatest blessing” and “purest joy.”

She wrote: “Happy 9th Birthday, My Dearest King Andre Dikeh! My precious son, my heartbeat, my greatest blessing—today, you turn 9, and my heart overflows with love, gratitude, and pride.

“From the moment I held you in my arms, my world changed forever. You are not just my son; you are my greatest gift, my answered prayer, and the purest joy of my life.

“King Andre, you are strong, wise, kind, and destined for greatness. You are a light in this world, and I pray that nothing dims your shine. As you step into this new year, may God’s grace surround you, His wisdom guides you, and His love protects you.”

Fans and colleagues have flooded her comment section with warm birthday wishes for King Andre, celebrating the bond between mother and son.