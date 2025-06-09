Tonto Dikeh Celebrates 40th Birthday With Appreciation Posts

Share

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media page to celebrate her 40th birthday, expressing fulfillment and happiness.

The movie star stated that she has embraced the experience of growing older, adding that she has never been happier and fully fulfilled.

In a post shared via her Instagram story, the actress and philanthropist reflected on her new age, saying she has never felt this kind of joy before.

She wrote, “Never been this happy. I think I love being old. Lord, thank you for good health, life, and your unmerited favour. 40 for 40,”

Counting her blessings, the mother of one expressed gratitude to God for the gift of life, wellness, and divine favour.

Before her birthday, Tonto had taken to social media to boast about the lavish gifts she had already received in celebration of the milestone.

These included two cars, over $290,000 in cash, two Kekenapeps (tricycles), 15 goats, two stubborn cows, as well as luxury items like perfumes, designer bags, shoes, and more.

She attributed her newfound abundance and happiness to a shift in her mindset and inner circle. According to her, cutting off negativity and choosing to “stop playing small” has changed the direction of her life.

