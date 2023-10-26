Tonto Dike Reacts To Mohbad’s Father Comment About Son’s Wife

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dike has expressed how hard it is to support Mohbad’s father, Mr Joseph Aloba, especially after his recent comments about his late son’s wife, Omowunmi.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Mohbad’s father had during Wednesday’s colonial inquest in Ikorodu revealed that his daughter-in-law was unfaithful to his son.

Mohbad’s father’s allegations against his daughter-in-law, however, infuriated Tonto Dikeh as she took to her Instagram post to express her dismay and anger.

She said, “It’s so hard to Love or even support #Generalmohbads dad. I mean if he has so much information to give, why can’t he take it to the authorities?

“Is online the judge and jury or Authority.. Take these claims to the right authority have them verified and pick up who you accuse.

“We are using our personal resources, sweat and blood to fight for your amazing son and all you have to do is humiliate our efforts by carelessly speaking when we have begged you countless times to go give every info you have.

GOD BLESS MY FATHER ”