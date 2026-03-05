Tonto Dike Celebrates Stepdaughter With Heartwarming Dinner

Nollywood actress turned Evangelist, Tonto Dike has shared a heartwarming dinner moment with her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, their son, and his daughter.

The actress took to her Instagram story to post clips from what she described as a farewell dinner for her stepdaughter, who is returning to school.

“Farewell dinner for my baby girl, going back to school. We will miss you, Racheal. We love you much o. Doing life with the people I love,” she wrote.

READ ALSO

New Telegraph reports that this development followed the reunites couple throwing a grand party to celebrate their son as he turned 10, with several notable personalities in attendance.

While many praised the former couple for maintaining a cordial co-parenting relationship, others expressed surprise at how peaceful things now appear between them.