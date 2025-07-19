Tonobok Okowa: Without Enough Funds, Nigeria’ll Continue To Lose Key Athletes

…says govt must invest more in sport to get results

The President of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria, Tonobok Okowa, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph’s CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said kudos must be given to Nigeria for hosting the CAA U-18/U-20 championships at short notice. Excerpt:

The third edition of the combined CAA U-18/U-20 Athletics Championships is currently going on just at the start of your second term as the AFN President, how would you describe the tournament?

I feel excited, no doubt that the notification to host the competition came very late because two other countries already declined after agreeing to host it initially. The CAA beckoned on us to rescue them. We had so little time to prepare because to host a tournament of this magnitude, you need like two years to do that, but we had to prepare for just like three months and whatever you saw and see at the tournament was done under three months. Bukola Olopade and Chairman, Shehu Dikko, have given their all, the preparation was so sudden and with Astroturf it would be difficult to have the throws within the facilities, we have to take that outside the mainbowl. Despite being a makeshift arrangement, it was not bad at all. So, we have been able to do very well.

The championship is for underage athletes and with what you have seen in the last few days, what would you say is the future for our athletes, especially those who took part in the tournament?

The future is at least very bright because we have some 400m runners already doing 45secs and that for a U-20 is very huge. That is to tell you that we have talents and they just need to get the needed opportunity to excel. We have very bright future and we are grooming them and I can assure you that they are going to be future Olympians, as they have shown the character of champions and future stars.

In your second term as the President of AFN, what should Nigerians expect?

We’re looking forward to a group of athletes that are well-behaved, our coaches doing their best to organise competitions for them, our athletes are also competing clean and also making sure we stop having issues of athletes going to the other countries although that will largely depend on if we get help from all quarters. If the Federal Government can increase their earnings, their allowances, their grants, so that when they look at their other colleagues from other countries, making a lot of money, they won’t feel let down or inferior. If we must look at it, track and field is their career, you will be surprised that some of them are the breadwinners in their respective family, we need to up our game here too because if we don’t do that, we will continue to groom them and other countries will continue to take them from us. We need to release enough money so that we can be able to hold on to these athletes. They have family to take care of, they have their own personal needs and also for a professional athlete, you must have enough funds available for you to get to the standard you envisaged for yourself. For training, they need to eat good food, multivitamins, pay their coaches, psychologists and also they must have money in their pocket. You can’t be training with an empty stomach and we all know that some of them are in school, they need to pay their school fees and even if they are on scholarship, they will still need to get some other things, so we need to encourage them as much we can financially.

It is obvious that you have a good relationship with the leadership of the National Sports Commission, how will this help your administration?

It will always help me because I have good rapport for them. Anytime I want to see them, I don’t have to worry about protocols or take permission, I just walk up to them and discussed my problems and of course they will understand and see how they can come to our aids, but boils down to what I said before, if they have the funds. Because a man might want to do something, but if the resources is not there, there is nothing anyone can do. The NSC is one of the government parastatals, and they need enough fundings from the Federal Government to really operate to their maximum capacity.

The World Championships is this year, what are the plans of the federation for the athletes out there and those competing at home in Nigeria, especially with the trials coming up very soon?

Well, they are coming for trials. The National trials, just like you said is around the corner. We’re going to see what we’re going to do, especially with those of them that have qualified automatically, let us see their standards. We still need money to do the trials and we still need money to prepare them after the trials. If possible to keep them in close camping for at least one month, that would not be bad. You need to keep them together. You can’t just leave them loose out there especially for those that are out of school, I mean as they would have been through with their NCAA programme and also for others who are out there, there is need for close monitoring so that they don’t start doing what they are not supposed to do or taking what they are not supposed to take. We need funds to achieve all what I have said.

With the CAA U-18/U-20 championships, are we going to see some of the stars of the competition making it to Team Nigeria going to the World Championships?

Yes, we have some two kids running 54secs in the 400m and ordinarily they should be part of the championships, but you know, they are not in the World Athletics testing pool. So, I don’t know how that’s going to work, but they are doing well. Surprisingly, the time that they are giving us here is supposed to be part of the Nigerian relay team, how are they going to do without their three Out of Competition Test (OCT)? Unless they are going to give them a waiver and we are going to see how that goes, but would that be possible? We will definitely see.

In 2028, you have opportunity to prepare between now and 2028 for the next Olympics. What will you tell the government and what is the federation trying to do so that we can really have so many of these athletes get set for 2028?

That’s when we need encourage our athletes. Give them all what they needed to be ready and without mincing words, this will cost a lot of money, not just athletes in track and field alone, but other sports as well, we need to start now and see how much we can do. We will do our best as a federation, but we need the NSC, the government and others to really do the needful for these our athletes.