Tonobok Okowa: We Don’t Buy Athletes In Delta, We Develop Them

The chairman Delta State Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, in an interview with CHARLES OGUNDIYA said the state would continue to bring out talents that will make the country proud. Excerpts:

There were a lot of issues about accommodation, what would you say happened and the solution put in place?

Usually, people like to talk about the bad side of any event and that’s what really happened here. We had an initial date for the Games but it was changed and that also changed a lot of things for us. Some of the schools we planned to use already resumed which made it difficult to use their facilities for accommodation as initially planned.

Not too long ago, we hosted the National Sports Festival. If we were able to host it with about 14-15,000 people during the school, then what is it with the youths that we cannot do. But we have to accept the fact that we did everything possible for the athletes to enjoy themselves. Another issue that affected us was the fact that the states brought more than the required number of athletes and we were not aware that they were going to come with numbers beyond their allocation.

So, we didn’t prepare for that, we only prepared for those that were registered. We had to run around, we went to NYSC to get more mattresses to cater for them all. I don’t think it’s any issue but people will still talk. Let’s see how it goes. The important thing is that activities are going on. The youth game that we are having this time is better than what we used to have. People should give us kudos so that we will always be encouraged to do better and host more.

What are you telling the Delta State’s athletes as the defending champion?

Go strong and win for us. My tenure is going to be over by February, so let them give me this as my parting gift. This is the last Youth Games that I am going to be here as the chairman so they should give me this first position as my parting gift. I want the athletes to go out there, I know they have worked hard enough to attain that first position, and I want them not to forget that we have a new Governor, this will be his welcome gift as well.

So, I enjoined them that they should go after the overall first position and go out there on the first of October and hand over the trophy to the governor.

You mentioned the surge in athletes coming to the games, other cases that you need to attend to, how difficult or easy has it been managing the games?

It’s not been easy but you have to work hard. This is the first edition and the next edition will be better but it’s not easy because they will always create problems that you need to solve for the game to go on seamlessly. Apart from the accommodation issue, we have been faced with other challenges that we have been able to overcome. We are doing our best to have one of the best ever games and hopefully, history will judge us at the end.

What would you say about the Youth Games?

Youth Games play an important role in sports development as it also provides the platform for athletes’ discovery and constitutes the pool from which athletes are groomed to represent the country at international competitions

It is obvious that Delta State has already done more for sports in Nigeria than almost all the other states, football, Sports Festival, Athletics Championships and the likes, what has been the support like from the state government and the private sector?

From the government we can get a lot more. From the private sector only very few, they are not really encouraging us and I wish they can come up better. When you go to western world the private sector is always sponsoring activities in sports. But in Nigeria it is not like that, only very few. We are asking if they can come up and get involved in sports, after all the government has put in place as template. We also tell them if they spend money in sport, they can get tax relief. I pray they capitalize on that in future to help sports in the country.

This is the first edition of the games, what should we expect going forward?

The next one will be better because this is like a learning process for all of us and we are proud of it. I am not going to be here for the next one but I’m sure that we have capable hands that will handle it.

This is the seventh edition and can you mention some of the athletes that already made headways from the youth games?

Clinton is one of the best swimmers in the country today. He has gotten a scholarship and he is going to Budapest, Hungary to study and take up his swimming career. By the grace of God, we hope to see better in life and in his career.

Right now, in athletics we have about 21 of them who recently got admission to study and compete in schools in the US. The state will buy their tickets to go and also give them little stipends but they will be on scholarship and they will take up their education and their sporting career. That’s how it goes. People are benefiting, our young athletes are benefiting from sports.

You are the president of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria and also the Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, how have you been managing?

It’s not been easy. Soon, I will leave the sports Commission as my tenor will end early next year. By then I will concentrate on AFN alone, surely, it will become a lot easier to manage. I will be dealing with athletics alone by then.

You said your tenure will end soon, par adventure the governor ask you to stay won’t you?

I believe I have offered my best and will do so till the end of my tenure, after which the mantle should go to another hand. People were before me and people would also have to come after me, possibly with new ideas to improve on what I would have done.

That is the way it goes. Secondly, there is an established law of the Delta State Sports Commission with definition of membership and tenure. It states clearly that it shall be two tenures of four years each. That is the law and I believe it should be maintained.

It is believed that a Delta buy athlete, how true is this?

We don’t buy athletes for competitions; rather we discover and groom them, right from kindergarten to the world level. At this year’s games, we have new athletes on the block that will do great things. We wish that other states will also do what we are doing, so that there would be real competition, otherwise Delta will not stop winning.

What has been your personal fight against usage of banned substance as the president of the AFN?

The AFN has always as a matter of duty continued to hold enlightenment programmes to educate our athletes on the implications of drug use. At every camping exercise, we sensitize athletes and have not stopped doing so. While it is the responsibility of every athlete for what he/she takes in as medications or supplements, it is also not in the interest of the country for our athletes to fall into the doping web. We will therefore con- tinue with sensitization at every given opportunity.