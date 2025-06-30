Tompolo’s Tantita Presents Multibillion Press Centre To NUJ

The Tantita Security Services Nigeria limited, owned by High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, a.k.a Tompolo, has built and handed over a world class Press Centre, to the Warri Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

The building was immediately named after the ex-militant warlord. It was inaugurated by the Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, flanked by the President of the Union, Comr Al-Hassan and his predecessor, Comr Chris Isiguzo, the Ovie of Idhijere Kingdom, a journalist, HRM Ovie Whiskey, and the host monarch, as part of the activities to mark the chapel’s 2025 Press Week celebration.

The Governor, represented by the Executive Director in DESOPADEC (Projects), Chief Ebenezer Okorodudu, who commended Tantita for pioneering societal development through its impactful corporate social responsibility (CSR) outreach, describing the ultramodern Press Centre as a “master-piece of architectural design.”

He the state government has been committed to its partnership with journalists in the state since the creation of the state, and urged them to continue to justify the confidence reposed in them as the watchdog of the society.

The building, located along the popular Okumagba layout, was tastefully furnished by Tantita, equipped with ICT facilities, 7.5 Solar Power energy, conference hall, guests rooms and others.