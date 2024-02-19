Tompolo wins Sun award, vows to intensify campaign against crude oil theft

The Chairman of Tantita Security Services Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (alias Tompolo), has won the 2023 Sun Newspaper (Courage in Leadership) Award. The Sun Newspaper Limited said the Tantita Chairman won the award because of his effective execution of the oil pipeline contract awarded to his company by the Federal Government and the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited.

The organisers of the 21st edition of the Sun Awards, which held in Lagos, on Saturday night, said Tompolo had shown demonstrable commitment in the fight against the theft of the nation’s crude oil resources. In a short video released at the venue, the company said that since the contract was awarded to Tantita Security Services Limited, the company has put up a sterling performance recording major breakthroughs in the fight against oil theft.

The Sun said Tantita had not only shown dedication in fighting the “virulent cabal” stealing the nation’s oil resources but has also ensured increased daily crude oil production in the country.

Tompolo was among thirty-four Nigerians who received various awards on the night. These are Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group; Mr. Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Heirs Holdings and Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman, Innoson Motor Vehicle Manufacturing Limited (Man of the Year). Governors Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State are Governors of the Year. Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Prof. Awa Kalu, and Rev. Uma Ukpai received Lifetime Achievement Award). Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife and HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olu of Warri (Most Impactful Royal Father), Mr. Robert Azibaola, Founder, Zeetin Engineering Limited; Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, CEO, Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and Mr. Charles Odii, DG, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) (Public Service Award); and others.

The Tantita Chairman who was represented at the event by his Media Aide, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, thanked the Sun Newspaper for recognizing the sustained efforts of TSSL in protecting the nation’s pipelines and intensifying the fight against the theft of the nation’s crude oil resources. He said the award will further encourage him to put more efforts in the ongoing effective collaboration with the Armed Forces and security agencies to protect the nation’s pipelines and prevent its crude oil resources from being stolen by a cabal of unpatriotic Nigerians and their foreign allies. He said: “Tantita is not the only one involved in the prosecution of the campaign against the mindless theft of the nation’s resources, the firm is carrying out the job in collaboration with the Nigerian military.”