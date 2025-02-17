Tompolo Unity Cup: Barracuda FC Emerge Champions

Share

The Tompolo Unity Cup has ended in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State with Barracuda FC emerging as the champions after beating the IYC FC by 2-1.

The winning team, coaches, participants and the highest goal scorer went home with over N5 million in cash prizes. The football tournament, tagged, ‘Tompolo Unity Cup’, powered by Godfrey Tare Pondi, General Manager, Operations, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), which had participants from across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State, was played at the Doncont football pitch in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Speaking on Saturday after the final match the National Coordinator, CYNDYS, Apostle Bodmas Kemepadei, reiterated that the tournament was organised in honour of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, for his enormous contributions and sacrifices to the entire Niger Delta Region.

Apostle Kemepadei said the tournament was organised to emphasize the importance of peace and for the people of the Niger Delta to understand that they could not achieve anything if they are divided.

