Tompolo Unity Cup: Barracuda FC Clinches Cup

The Tompolo Unity Cup, has ended in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State with Barracuda FC emerging the champion of the match after beating the IYC FC by 2-1.

The winning team, coaches, participants and the highest goal scorer went home with over N5m cash prizes.

The football tournament, tagged, ‘Tompolo Unity Cup’, powered by Godfrey Tare Pondi, the General Manager, Operations, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), which had participants from across the eight local government areas of Bayelsa State, was played at the Doncont football pitch in Yenagoa, the state capital.

Speaking on Saturday after the final match between Barracuda FC and the IYC FC, the National Coordinator, CYNDYS, Apostle Bodmas Kemepadei, reiterated that the tournament was organised in honour of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, for his enormous contributions and sacrifices to the entire Niger Delta Region.

Apostle Kemepadei said the tournament was organised to emphasize the importance of peace and for the people of the Niger Delta to understand that they could not achieve anything if they are divided.

He stated: “Some of the teams that played this tournament were teams that have been at rivalry against one another but you can see today, the football competition has provided a platform for that unity.

“If we continue to come together, we can achieve meaningful things in the region. That is the motive of the tournament.

“Eight teams participated in the tournament. Barracuda FC won the competition. The first winner went home with N1.2m, the second prize was N700,000, the third prize was N500,000 and N300,000 consolation prize was given to the fourth position. We gave N30,000 to each participant and each coach got N40,000.

“The advice I will give to the youths of the Niger Delta is that they should understand that without unity, there is a lot we cannot achieve, without unity, our leaders will not believe us.

“As long as we continue to come together to foster good relationships amongst ourselves, better things will continue to come but if we continue to fight, that means that even those that want to come and invest in this region, those that want to invest in Bayelsa State will not do so and we will not benefit by that.”

Speaking on how his team made it to the final and eventually won the competition, Coach of the Barracuda FC, Onizipeizien Michael, said from the first match, his team played 4-2, the second match, they won 3-0, the third match and the third match, they won 2-1.

He stated: “The tournament was free and fair, I am very happy that we won the match. The organisation of the tournament was superb. I am so happy that everywhere was peaceful during the tournament.

“I have no doubt that a competition of this nature will be able to bring about sustained peace in the Niger Delta.”

The Captain of the winning team, Simeon Diemode, said: “I thank God for the victory. It was not an easy one though. We put in extra effort, that is why we won this final match.

“As a matter of fact, the tournament has brought peace and love. As far as I am concerned, the tournament has showcased many talents and brought peace.”

A player of the IYC FC, whose team fell to the Barracuda FC, Omoro Bright, said football is a game of win and loss.

Bright said: “Sometimes, you win and sometimes, you lose. Losing is not what we bargained for but it has happened. We accept our fate as it is. We will put in more efforts next time to win.

“Actually, the tournament was organised for peace. From the onset of the tournament, there has never been any chaos and it sure achieved the purpose for the tournament.

“I will encourage the sponsors to continue with the tournament next year.”

Also speaking, the highest goal scorer of the tournament, Tonye Samson, stated: “I am happy to be the highest goal scorer in the tournament.

“My club is Bright Stars Football Club. I won N50,000 for the feat. I’m excited about the tournament because it was meant to promote peace in Bayelsa and in the Niger Delta.

“I appreciate the sponsors for the award given me. More power to their elbow.”

Recall that Tompolo Unity Cup Tournament which started on February 10, 2025, and was fiercely competed was organised by the stakeholders from the Niger Delta including youths, under the auspices of the Coalition of Niger Delta Youth Stakeholders (CNDYS).

