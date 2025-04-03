Tompolo Hails Tinubu On New NNPC Ltd Appointments

Share

Chairman, Tantita Security Services Limited, High Chief (Dr) Government Ekpemupolo, has commended President Bola Tinubu for the new board and management team for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd).

Tompolo also congratulated the new Board, led by Ahmadu Musa Kida, and the Management team led by the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari. He promised the unalloyed commitment of Tantita Security Services to the continued partnership with the NNPC Ltd for the betterment of the country. The Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation made the call in a congratulatory message he personally signed yesterday.

He said: “I, High Chief (Dr.) Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Chairman, Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), on behalf of the Management and Staff of TANTITA, extends my heartfelt congratulations to the newly appointed Member Board and Management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), led by the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Engr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, the Chairman Ahmadu Musa Kida, and other members of the new Management and Board.

“TSSNL recognises your appointment as a pivotal moment in the journey of the NNPCL and the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

“We express our profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership and commitment to excellence, as demonstrated by the careful selection of seasoned professionals to steer the affairs of the NNPCL at this critical time.”

