Tompolo Donates N10bn To Delta Security Fund, Obi Cubana N200m

The Delta State Security Trust Fund received a boost yesterday as Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) Chief Executive Officer Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo pledged a donation of N10 billion during the official launch of the Fund at Government House.

Businessman Obi Cuban followed up with a donation of N200 million. Zenith Bank Plc Chairman Jim Ovia; former House of Representatives Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu;and the Asagba of Asaba Obi Epiphany Azinge attended the event. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori stated that modern apparatus would be acquired to address the security challenges facing the state.

Retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Marvel Akpoyibo, who engaged the participants with security tips and intelligent gathering, said no amount was enough for the protection of life and property.

The Commissioner for Information, also in-charge of Works (Rural Roads), Charles Aniagwu, said criminal elements had upgraded their antics, hence the task to overtake them.