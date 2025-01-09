Tompolo Celebrates Mele Kyari’s 60th Birthday, Hails NNPC’s GCEO For Boosting Economic Growth

Share

Chairman of Tantita Security Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), Chief Government Ekpemupolo, (aka Tompolo), has congratulated the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Mallam Mele Kyari, on his 60th birthday, yesterday.

Tompolo, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication, Dr. Paul Bebenimibo, yesterday, said Kyari had “remarkably transformed NNPCL to the acknowledgment and admiration of the doubting Thomases .”

The Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation lauded Kyari for his patriotic and nationalistic zeal, stating that “Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari in a sustained stride has succeeded in putting Nigeria on the path of sustainable growth and development in tandem with the development blueprients and economic recovery plans of President Bola Tinubu as carefully emunciated in the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

The Ijaw leader recalled that the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was in comatose before Kyari was drafted in on a rescue mission.

Specifically, Tompolo commended Mele Kyari for ensuring that two of the nation’s refineries in Warri and Port-Harcourt were brought back to life.

He said: “This has led to the unlocking of a total refining capacity of 117,000 barrels per day (bpd) with the operational take-off of both the Warri and Port Harcourt refineries in November and December 2024, respectively.

“The Port Harcourt refinery, which resumed production on November 26, 2024, after extensive rehabilitation, currently operates at 70 per cent, thus accounting for 42,000 barrels per day capacity while the Warri refinery restarted operations on Monday, December 30, 2024, at 60 per cent capacity, translating to 75,000 barrels per day.

“This revival is expected to enhance Nigeria’s energy security and reduce reliance on imported refined products, marking a significant step in the country’s refining sector transformation.

