Tompolo Alleges Sabotage In Fight Against Crude Oil Theft

Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL), Dr Government Ekpemupolo, (aka Tompolo), has alleged sabotage in the fight against crude oil theft in the country.

Ekpemupolo stated this when he played host to the national leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), yesterday in Oporoza, headquarters of Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the national leadership of the NBA was led on the visit by its President, Afam Osigwe (SAN). He alleged that recently some persons attacked some of his staff while they were arresting oil thieves on the Port-Harcourt creeks.

Tompolo appealed to the NBA to rise to the situation and save the country from its current economic crisis He said government may not have enough funds to run her institutions, hence the need for all hands to be on deck.

He said: “The NBA has a duty to play in this present situation because if we are not careful in this country, we will not have money to do any reasonable thing. “We are going to do our part locally, but you are there at the top. If we arrest today, lawyers will appear on both sides.

My appeal is that you need to help us.” Tompolo said he had stepped on many toes in the cause of the ongoing onslaught against crude oil theft, adding that he has become a target of revenge.

