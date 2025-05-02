Tomatoes: Minister Laments 45% Loss To Post-Harvest Crisis

Share

The Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, has revealed that 45 per cent of the country’s annual tomato production is lost to post-harvest waste and supply chain inefficiencies.

Speaking in Abuja at the unveiling of GB Hub Africa, Kyari, represented by the ministry’s Director, Ibrahim Alkali, described the situation as a paradox in the nation’s agricultural system.

He lamented that despite the country’s abundant tomato production, Nigeria remained the world’s largest importer of tomato paste.

“Each year, we produce approximately 3.997 million tonnes of tomatoes, yet 45 per cent of this goes to waste due to inefficiencies in our agricultural supply chains.

This waste represents not only lost food but lost livelihoods, economic potential, and nutritional access for our citizens,” he stated.

Kyari identified inadequate processing infrastructure, poor linkages between farmers and processors, and outdated farming practices as major obstacles limiting the sector’s growth and profitability.

His remarks come amid rising concern over the infestation of tomato crops across the country by Tuta Absoluta, a pest also known as the tomato leaf miner.

If left unmanaged, the pest’s larvae can destroy up to 100 per cent of affected crops, contributing further to rising tomato prices in local markets.

The minister praised GBFoods for establishing a 25,000-tonne capacity tomato processing factory in Kebbi State, which he said was helping to tackle post-harvest losses and create job opportunities.

“One of the most significant challenges is the lack of processing facilities that could convert excess tomatoes into high-demand products like pastes and sauces,” he noted.

He also emphasised that Nigeria must build stronger agricultural value chains and invest in modern infrastructure to reduce wastage and improve food security.

Speaking earlier, Executive Director of GB Hub Africa, Nelson Amo, announced a $10 million investment by GBFoods into the new initiative aimed at strengthening food systems across Africa.

“Our focus is to systematically invest in the food system value chain, enhance nutrition, address food security challenges, and create sustainable jobs for young people and women,” Amo said.

