Tomato Price Soars On Supply Challenges, Poor Storage

Tomato traders in Lagos have raised concerns over recent developments affecting their businesses, leading to a hike in the price of the produce. The traders spoke in separate interviews on Sunday in Lagos, expressing worry over the rising cost of tomatoes caused by high transportation costs and insecurity.

Tomato is a widely consumed vegetable in Nigerian households, commonly used in preparing stews, soups, and sauces. It is rich in vitamins, antioxidants, and other nutrients, making it a staple in everyday meals.

However, issues such as poor storage, transportation challenges, and seasonal changes have contributed to the surge in prices. The traders also lamented reduced sales and profits due to these challenges.

Currently, a basket of tomatoes sells for between N40,000 and N45,000, while a crate costs between N20,000 and N30,000, depending on size and freshness. At the same time last year, a basket sold for about N20,000, and a crate went for between N10,000 and N15,000.

Usman Abdullahi, a tomato seller at 3rd Avenue, FESTAC Town, said he stopped importing tomatoes from Ghana because the business was no longer profitable. “I used to import tomatoes from Ghana, but I stopped because of the stress on the road. Every checkpoint means paying something to the police or customs, and by the time the goods get here, there’s nothing left for me,” he said.