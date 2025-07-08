Tomato: How Kitchen Necessity Became Rare On Family Tables

Tomato is a fruit consumed in Nigerian homes; but in recent months, it has become so expensive that some households now consider it a luxury, OGUNSANYA FATIMAH reports

Nigeria is Africa’s second largest producer of tomato and ranks fourteenth in the world. The country produces at least 2.3 million tons of tomatoes each year and also imports over one million tons each year.

It is vital not only to food production but also to the country’s economy Tomatoes can be eaten as either a vegetable or a fruit. It can be used in a variety of dishes, including salads, sandwiches, stews, sauces, soups, and pastes.

Nearly every state in Nigeria produces tomatoes, but the northern states produce the most. Jigawa, Plateau, Kastina, Kaduna, and Kano are the states that produce the most.

Other northern states that contribute to tomato production include Zamfara, Sokoto, Bauchi, and Gombe. Farming has been a major occupation in the North. Coupled with their farming methods and the good weather, these are the reasons why the North are the major producers of tomatoes.

Though not as extensively as in the North, tomatoes are also produced in other southern and western regions of Nigeria.

Due to their high cost and limited availability, tomatoes are now only used in many households when absolutely necessary.

While a few tomato pieces cost less than N2,500, a small basket of tomatoes costs N70,000. Also available for N5,000 and above is a medium sized paint bucket of fresh tomatoes.

Seasonal

There is usually a time of the year when tomatoes are cheap in the market and a time when they are expensive. This year appears to be different. Tomatoes have been incredibly scarce in the market since January.

Most of the time, they are either too costly for retailers to purchase or not available at all. Everyone in Abuja and beyond gets their tomatoes to sell from the Dei-Dei tomato market, which is the largest tomato market in the city.

The market, which has been operating for some time, serves both big and small tomato vendors in addition to other people who need tomatoes Inside Abuja observed that this week there has been a shortage of tomatoes in the market.

A mini survey was carried out in the market to understand the scarcity of tomatoes and its reasons. The high cost of tomatoes was explained by A marketer who sells peppers, tomatoes, and other vegetables explained that the high cost of tomatoes was attributable to the weather or the season.

“There is nothing we can do about the weather, but tomatoes are expensive this season. I only purchase tomatoes when they are reasonably cheap. I will not sell what I won’t get any profit from.” He said.

Alternatives

In many households, tomato consumption has shifted from frequent to once in a while and when absolutely necessary. In place of tomatoes, many people now eat vegetable soup, melon soup, pumpkin soup, palm kernel soup, and many other kinds of soup.

Some people alternate fresh tomato with dry garden eggs and dry tomatoes. Cooking has always been done with fresh tomatoes. Knowing what to eat is simple when fresh tomatoes are available, because not all soups go well with rice, yam, egg sauce, and a variety of other foods.

In some households tomatoes are no longer used in cooking stew; instead, pepper and onion only are used when stew is really needed. Restaurants and small food vendors have turned to using either canned tomato paste or dry tomato for stew.

A restaurant owner, Iya Ibeji said she had to devise a way to cook her stew with little or no tomatoes. “Now that tomatoes are expensive, I use tomato paste to make my stew, though my customers complain, but everybody knows how it is in Nigeria now,” she said.

Another restaurant owner, Mama Ifeoma said, “since tomatoes became expensive, I don’t cook stew again; I stopped selling rice and yam. Now I sell swallow with egusi soup, vegetable soup, okra soup, and ogbono soup.”

Shortage

Around the market, very few vegetable stalls have tomatoes; due to how expensive they have become. Where they have tomatoes, they are either rotten, unripe, or too expensive to buy.

A small basket of fresh and wellripened tomatoes is sold for N2500 and above. A vendor in the market who sells tomatoes, said, tomatoes are too expensive. “I used to sell tomato, pepper, and onion, but now I sell pepper and onions only.

“Tomatoes are always expensive during rainy seasons, and this year is not different. Since the beginning of this year, tomatoes have been scarce and the price has been fluctuating,” he said.

“We all know that tomatoes are always cheap when they’re in season, but this year and last year have been different. Due to transportation costs, tomatoes were expensive both this year and last year when they were in season,” he added.

Other tomato vendors gave different reasons why tomatoes are expensive. Some say the rain is a reason why it is expensive, while others blamed transportation for the hike in tomato price.

Some vendors also claimed they have no idea why it’s expensive. Inside Abuja observed that during rainy seasons, there is always a hike in the price of tomatoes.

These hikes in price are caused by various factors ranging from the change in season to agricultural practices of the states. The majority of Nigeria’s agricultural activity takes place in the rural areas, particularly in the north.

While tomatoes are grown on a commercial scale in the North, they are grown on a smaller scale in states like Abia, Anambra, Ondo, Oyo, Ogun, etc. The increase in tomatoes during the rainy season was explained by a farmer who also sells at the market.

According to him, “Most farmers, including myself, would plant what is in season rather than plant tomatoes because they don’t require more water than other crops like rice, maize, millet, beans, etc., so if you plant tomatoes during the rainy season, it’s a loss because of excessive water.”

He added that while tomatoes are typically available during the dry season, they were expensive this year, indicating that it is typical for them to be expensive and scarce during the rainy season.

Storage challenge

Inside Abuja observed that while talking with the marketers on the hike of tomatoes, no one made mention of proper tomato storage to avoid scarcity. The proper storage and preservation of tomatoes is also a factor leading to the hike in tomato prices.

Among farmers, a proper way of storing tomatoes is yet to be developed. Scarcity of tomatoes during the rainy season is common knowledge, but a way to prevent it is yet to be known.

Tomatoes are perishable fruit, so it should be stored in a refrigerator, just like apples and fish, according to Hassan, an Agricultural Science graduate.

“Electricity must be steady in order to have a cold room for tomatoes. When you want tomatoes, they will always be fresh because everything that is refrigerated stays fresh,” he said.

A consumer explained how she preserves her tomatoes.: “When I buy fresh tomatoes, I select the partially rotten ones to use and keep the fresh ones in the fridge. It remains fresh until I want to use it again. Sometimes I grind it and boil it, turning it into paste, and then I refrigerate it,” she said.

A tomato farmer who came to sell his harvest said, “When there is a tomato glut, I sun-dry my tomatoes.” Sun-drying tomatoes is another way of preserving them. Most consumers prefer their tomatoes fresh.

A vendor in the market, who sells various things including dried tomatoes, said: “People like fresh tomatoes more than dried tomatoes.

When you make fresh tomato stew and make dry tomato stew, the taste and look are different. People buy fresh tomatoes rather than dry tomatoes; it is only when fresh tomatoes are expensive that they fall back on dry tomatoes.”

According to research, other factors that contribute to the hike in tomato prices are excessive rainfall, which is common knowledge; lack of proper storage; cost of transportation; glut; lack of irrigation; and pests.

Recently there has been an outbreak of a pest called Tuta absoluta, also known as the tomato leafminer, which causes potential harm to the tomato. This pest is also a major contributor to the hike in tomato prices.

It causes crop loss, which in turn impacts market price. The pest burrows into the tomato stem, bud, and fruit, leading to almost 100% loss if not controlled. All this put together does not just affect the price; it affects the farmer and also the economy of the country.

The increase in the price of farming equipment such as fertilizer, seeds, and machinery, and also workers pay, affects the price of tomatoes. There are a lot of factors that affect the price and availability of tomatoes in the market.

If these factors are thoroughly looked at, definite solutions can be derived from these factors.