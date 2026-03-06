Tomato Farmers Seek FG’s Intervention To Curb Post-Harvest Losses

The National Tomato Growers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (NATPAN) is seeking government intervention to provide equipment and facilities that can help minimise waste and increase value addition in the country’s tomato industry.

Specifically, in Kaduna State, tomato farmers called on the government to help reduce post-harvest losses, significantly impacting their incomes and the overall growth of the sector. Tomato is a big deal in Nigeria as it is one of the major staples in local cuisines used in everything from stews and soups to sauces and salads.

According to credible statistics, Kaduna, Kano, and Plateau states are the top producers and the crop is crucial for food security and income for many farmers.

However, there have been formidable issues bedevilling its value chains in Nigeria, mainly centred on the menacing, recurring post-harvest losses and the need to improve the preservation of the commodity.

Some of the challenges facing tomato farmers include limited access to loans for equipment, poor transportation infrastructure, and high perishability of the produce. To address these issues, NATPAN is partnering with processing facilities to promote mechanised farming and reduce post-harvest losses.

The use of plastic crates for transportation and solar dryers for preservation are some of the solutions being explored to reduce losses. The International Fertiliser Development Centre (IFDC) is also promoting the use of plastic tomato crates and providing training on post-harvest best practices.

Tomato farmers in the state have, therefore, called on the federal government to provide affordable fertilisers and revive tomato processing facilities to curb post-harvest losses and stabilise prices.

One of the farmers, Hussaini Uba, told journalists that tomatoes and other produce were highly perishable, with prices fluctuating due to weather conditions. He said the establishment of processing plants would help farmers preserve excess produce and reduce waste.

Uba recalled that during the administration of the former governor of the state, the late Balarabe Musa, a tomato processing company was producing canned tomatoes and was absorbing surplus harvests for processing and exports.

“Back then, whenever there was a bumper harvest, tomato was taken to the factory. It helped the farmers minimise losses, but those companies are no longer functioning,” he said. He added that the price of a basket of tomato currently ranged from N12,000 and N20,000, depending on quality and variety.

According to him, the common preservation method available to the farmers is slicing and sun-drying tomatoes until the off-season, although many prefer to sell immediately after harvest. Uba urged Governor Uba Sani to revive the moribund processing plants and ensure that the farmers have access to affordable inputs.

Another farmer, Salisu Abdullahi, lamented the absence of functional processing companies in the region, stating that farmers relied mainly on sun-drying. “Although the Northern parts of the country produce a large quantity of tomato, we don’t have processing facilities. Fertilisers and pesticides are also expensive,” he said.

Abdullahi called for government’s intervention to reduce the prices of farm inputs. He, however, noted that some cold storage facilities in Plateau help preserve tomato and other perishables for a short period, and appealed for similar facilities to be established in Kaduna.

The farmers said such interventions would boost production, improve farmers’ incomes and bolster food supply to guarantee sustainable food security.