Tomama Knocks Tacha Over Advice To Ladies

Famous Nigerian skitmake, Tomama has queried former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha following her recent advice to ladies.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the 227-year-old reality TV star, in a recent podcast with her colleague, Phyna, claimed that there is no point in being faithful in a romantic relationship, especially when the lady has not received a ring from her boyfriend.

She further stated that ladies should become faithful only when she has received the ring or when they get into the marriage where wedding vows are taken.

She maintained that no oath bounds relationships between the opposite sex, unlike marriages.

Reacting to Tacha’s podcast, Tomama shared the video on her Instagram story as she asserted that anyone not faithful in a relationship cannot be faithful in marriage.

She questioned Tacha if she would allow her brother or son to propose to his girlfriend when she was not faithful.

She wrote, “I you can’t be faithful in a relationship, you can’t be faithful in marriage…

“It’s only a matter of time. Which man wan give you a ring when you are unfaithful? Yo go gree make your brother or son give women ring when she’s not faithful?”