Tomama Kicks as Tacha Urges Ladies To ‘Stay Unfaithful Till Marriage’

Nigerian actress and skit maker, Tomama, has reacted to Tacha’s recent advice to ladies on relationships. In a recent interview, Tacha, who is a former BBNaija housemate, urged single ladies to reserve their faithfulness until they have sworn an oath in marriage. “You have to be in a relationship and not be faithful until you probably get a ring or until you are getting married, where you have to swear an oath,” she said.

“Because which oath did you swear in a relationship that you are faithful? You are single until you are married.” The reality star’s opinion triggered a heated debate on social media. Joining the fray, Tomama questioned the likelihood of a lady receiving a ring while being unfaithful. She also asked Tacha if she would want her brother or son to marry an unfaithful partner. “If you cannot be faithful in a relationship, you cannot be faithful in marriage… it is only a matter of time,” she wrote.

“Which man wan give you ring when you are unfaithful??? You go gree make your brother/son give woman ring when she is not faithful???” Born Oluwatoyin Albert, Tomama hails from Ondo state but was raised in Warri, Delta. She is also known on social media as Datwarrigirl. Tomama is a versatile entertainer, ex- celling in comedy, acting, and radio hosting. She has also showcased her talent in various Nigerian productions, including ‘My Flatmates’, ‘Visa On Arrival’, and ‘Charlie Charlie’.