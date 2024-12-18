""" """

December 18, 2024
Tom Cruise Honoured With US Navy’s Highest Civilian Award

Tom Cruise has been awarded the US Navy’s highest civilian honour for “outstanding contributions” to the military with his screen roles.

Cruise’s lead role in the 1986 smash hit Top Gun shot him into celebrity status, and the film’s record-breaking success spiked military enlistment.

The Distinguished Public Service Award was presented to Cruise during a ceremony yesterday at the Longcross Film Studios in Chertsey, Surrey.

The 62-year-old star expressed his gratitude for the “extraordinary acknowledgement”. “I admire all of the servicemen and women,” Cruise said, standing next to US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro who handed him a certificate and medal, reports the BBC.

“I know in life, something that is very true to me, is that is to lead is to serve. And I know that to my core. And I see that in the servicemen and women.”

