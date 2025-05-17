New Telegraph

May 17, 2025
Toluwani Sing Opens Up On Women Offer Him Millions To Sleep With Them

Popular Nigerian gospel musician, Toluwani Sing, has claimed that women offered him millions to sleep with them.

Speaking in an interview with media personality, Teju BabyFace, the singer disclosed that transparency with his wife has been helping him in managing such temptations.

Speaking about temptations that come with fame, Toluwani warned that fame without strong moral guidance can be destructive.

He said, “If any woman asks me out, I always discuss it with my wife when I get home.

“Several women make advances on me. Some want to give me millions to date them. Including older women who want to even take me out of the country.

“I was in the studio one day when one woman called me on video, and I shouted Jesus at what I saw when I picked.

“Fame can be very destructive. And if you aren’t born again, you will misbehave,”

