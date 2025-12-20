Blossom Retreat is one of the flagship programmes introduced by IPADA Initiatives Celebrations when its first debuted in 2024.

This, it made it back way for the second year running at the recently held second edition of IPADA Initiatives Celebration 2025, between November 28 and December 6, 2025 at La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

Blossom is a programme designed by the promoter of IPADA Initiatives Celebrations, Otunba Wanle Akinboboye, to train and empower aspiring young African women entrepreneurs.

It is for every young woman ready to recharge, rediscover her glow and grow through the guidance and mentorship of women and others that have made their marks in their different fields of endeavours.

Tolulope Adelowo was one of the aspiring young Nigerian women entrepreneurs, bubbling with dream and enthusiasm that made their way to La Campagne for the Blossom workshop on their fate bright day.

Despite the overwhelming nature of her dream, she was not sure footed, as anxiety got the better part of her. Unsure of what lies ahead, she tentatively registered for the free training programme that was fully paid for by one of the partners of IPADA Initiatives Celebrations.

She was taken aback by the unfolding scenery of La Campagne, its naturally pleasing and enchanting nature, as she was visiting for the first time.

Unknown to her, she was destined to go home a fulfilled woman on the day. Her reveries gave way to reality when the moment the session began, with the compere of the programme, Sunmisola Roberts, an Abuja-based business lady and French Translator, noting; “It would be an interactive session.”

It then dawned on her that the session that was to be the beginning of her journey into the dreamed world of business, was about to kick-start.

However, it was all dependent on her performance when the moment of decision comes. From then on, she paid rapt attention to the session handed by the seasoned panellists that included; experts from Morocco, and California – United States of America such as Ms. Coralita Yard, a global humanitarian, and an ambassador of ethical leadership; Ms Manal Al-ansi, a globally respected authority in racial equity and systemic change, and Maleena Asari Lawrence.

Ms. Coralita mentored the young ladies on financial discipline; Ms. Hanane Ait-Toudghi, a former beauty queen from Morocco, but now into global energy innovation, schooled the younger women on the essence of focus.

Hanane is based in Dubai, but she says her love for Africa is paramount. While U.S-based Ms. Maleena Lawrence, serenaded them with technical wisdom, navigating the need for boldness and sacrifice in decision making.

When the opportunity came for the mentees to speak on their dream projects, Adelowo never wavered as she ceased the moment to speak enthusiastically and unabashedly of her dreamed dance school; getting youths off the street in a creative way that will merge entertainment with steady growth.

The tentative pitch grew in crescendo as it caught the attention of Ms. Coralita, who followed up with series of questions that optimised answers, reflecting a good project outlay, with the necessary indices for success. Adelowo’s dream of owning a dance school was given a pass mark on the spot, with donation assistance of 90% of total funds she projected announced.

Her world changed as she was transported to a world of ecstasy, with her tentative bid on the way to reality. Others at the session rejoiced with her, as the atmosphere took on a different colouration and expectations palpable in the air.

Interestingly, she was not the only one with a story of transformation in the making to tell as few others also had their projects funded at the end of its all.

With this, Akinboboye’s dream of Africans and lovers of Africans across the world, contributing to building the continent’s economy through business empower and tourism, is fermenting.

The Coordinator of Blossom Retreat for IPADA Initiatives Celebrations 2025, Mrs Aminat Thompson reiterated the position of Akinboboye, as she noted; “this is the dream of the Founder, Otunba Olawanle Akinboboye, to see young women who do not have the wherewithal to kick-start their initiatives or businesses, get activated on a path leading towards success.”