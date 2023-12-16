Tolu Ogunlesi, Busola Tejumola, Others to Headline EWL 2023

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), Africa’s premier entertainment convergence, has unveiled a stellar lineup of speakers made up of prominent figures in the entertainment and creatives industries across Africa for its second edition scheduled to hold from December 13 to 20, 2023, at the Livespot Entertarium in Lagos.

Celebrating the rich tapestry of African creativity, EWL brings together visionaries shaping the entertainment industry’s future landscape.

Among them are Peace Hyde, Ghanaian TV Producer and Journalist; Darey Art Alade, Chief Creative Officer, Livespot360, Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, Content & Channels, Multichoice West Africa; Chioma Ude, Founder, Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF);

Azegozie Eze Jr., VP, Strategy & Market Development – Africa & Diaspora, Empire; and Hannatu Musawa, Nigeria’s Federal Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy.