Tolanibaj Slams Netizens For Criticising Her Conducts In BBNaija House

The latest evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tolanibaj has dragged Nigerians who are still judging her based on her conduct in Big Brother’s house.

It would be recalled that Tolanibaj was evicted from the ongoing reality TV show alongside Frodd in last week’s double eviction.

However, during her stay in the house, Tolanibaj is frequently bashed by viewers for how she usually chases after Neo Akpofure, who was her love interest on the show.

And after her eviction, Tolanibaj refused to be interviewed by anyone, she also took to her Twitter page to tweet that she didn’t care about their opinions.

She added that rather than being on her matter, they should focus on hustling for their December funds.

She wrote; “Y’all still don’t know that Tolani Baj no send una papas.

Get your frustrated lives together and hustle for your December funds.”