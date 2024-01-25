Tolanibaj Reveals Her Soulmate Is Woman

Controversial Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Tolani Shobajo, popularly known as Tolanibaj, has revealed that she is beginning to think that her soulmate is a woman.

Tolanibaj made the disclosure via her X page, on Wednesday night, adding that “I’m starting to think my soulmate is a woman.”

Her revelation sparked reactions, with many questioning her via the comment section whether she was queer.

However, the reality star didn’t reply to any of the comments.

New Telegraph recalls that Tolanibaj had recently revealed that she has dated seven men and thought every one of them was her future husband but they always left her.

She further said because of her experience, she has come to the conclusion that all the “good men” are married and what is now left in the dating pool are “remnants”.