Tolanibaj Reveals Dating Seven Men Without Marriage Proposal From Any

The former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate and Disc Jockey (DJ), Tolanibaj has revealed how she dated seven men in the past and none of them ended up marrying her.

The two-time BBNaija housemate who spoke on the latest episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast which was co-hosted by Moet Abebe said she dated seven all her life and she thought every one of them was her future husband but they always left her.

Tolanibaj, however, said she has concluded that what is now left in the dating pool is “remnants,” stressing that all the good men are taken.

She said, “I feel like in the dating pool, we are left with remnants. The good ones are married.

“We hopped on the train too late. I have dated like seven guys and I thought they were the ones.”

Nollywood actor, Daniel Etim-Effiong, who was a guest on the podcast interjected saying, “Tbaj, the problem can not be all these seven guys. Maybe, the problem is you.”