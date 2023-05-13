New Telegraph

May 15, 2023
Tolanibaj Drafts Out Men She's Only Interested In

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show star, Tolani Shobajo, simply known as Tolani Baj, has said she can’t be in a romantic relationship with a man who split bills between his partner.

According to the reality star, she claims a man is supposed to provide all the household’s needs.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, she shared a video of her making emphasis on how are man is to provide all household needs, so therefore, only interested in a provider and not a guy that splits bills.

She went further to conclude that there is no shame in having a standard or knowing what one wants for themselves.

She said, “Let me just throw this out there. One thing I know that I know that I want in man… FYI: I’m single. If you are trying to move to me because I have a lot of admirers here who send me nice messages, some I respond to, some I don’t. Know that I’m only interested in a man that is a provider.

“I’m not interested in doing 50/50. I’m doing very well by myself. So, if a man is going to come into my life, you need to add butter to my bread like, my life needs to be even softer.

“So, if you know that you are not a provider and you are not generous, I’m not interested. And I’m telling you this from my chest. There’s no shame in having standards and knowing what I want.”

