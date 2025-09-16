Tokyo 2025 Silver Medal: Okowa Congratulates Amusan

President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Tonobok Okowa, has congratulated Nigeria’s hurdles queen, Oluwatobi Amusan, on winning the silver medal in the women’s 100m hurdles at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Amusan, the reigning world record holder, clocked 12.29 seconds to place second behind Switzerland’s Ditaji Kambundji, who won gold in 12.24 seconds.

Describing Amusan as “a national pride,” Okowa assured that the AFN will continue to support Nigerian athletes to reach their peak.

“I am particularly happy for Tobi Amusan. She is carrying the hopes of Nigerians at the World Championships as a star athlete. Her discipline on the track was amazing, especially as the current champion,” he said.

Okowa recalled Amusan’s historic feat at Oregon 2022, where she set the current world record of 12.12 seconds in the semi-final before storming to gold in the final, stressing that her latest performance in Tokyo further confirms her status as a world-class athlete.

“With this performance, Tobi has once again shown that great talents abound in Nigeria. Congratulations to Team Nigeria for this valued medal,” he added.