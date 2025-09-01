Tokyo 2025: AFN Lists Amusan, Brume, Ezekiel, 12 Others For World Championship

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) yesterday announced a 15-man team that will represent the country at this year’s World Athletics Championships in Tokyo with World Record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, Tobi Amusan, leading the squad.

Apart from Amusan, another medalist in past championships, Ese Brume, also made the list with Nigeria expected to feature in 11 events at the championships taking place between September 13 to 21. The Team Nigeria list consists of seven female and eight male athletes billed to feature in 11 events covering 100m (men), 100m(women), 100mH(women), 200m (men) 400m (men), 400mH (men), Long Jump (men), Long Jump (women), Shot Put (men), Discus(women) and Hammer (women).