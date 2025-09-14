Tokyo 2025: AFN Boss Confident Of Nigerian Athletes’ Good Showing

The President of the Athletic Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Tonobok Okowa, has again expressed confidence in good performance from Team Nigeria at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan.

Reacting to the performance of the team on Day 1 of the Championships, Chief Okowa, said the results so far were an indication that they were in Tokyo to compete with the best across different events.

Okowa, commended the great feats of the duo of Kanyinsola Ajayi and Israel Okon in their 100m men’s heats and congratulated them for booking their places in the semi-final billed for Sunday.

According to Okowa, running a sub-10 seconds and a new Personal Best of 9.88 seconds by Ajayi shows the hard work he has put in this season.

The AFN boss who said that Nigeria is proud of Ajayi and Okon’s talents urged the two sprinters to remain focused ahead of the semis.

He also appreciated Nigeria’s female sole representative in the women’s 100m race, Rosemary Chukwuma, for being a worthy ambassador despite missing out on the semi-finals list.

He again praised Nigerian Shot put star, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, for holding strong placing 5th in the event, insisting it is a great performance by the athlete.

Okowa equally thanked the two female long jumpers, Ese Brume and Prestina Ochonogor as well as the two Nigerian female representatives in discus throw, Chioma Onyekwere-Lyons and Obiageri Pamela Amaechi for putting up the Nigerian spirit despite not making it to the final.