December 12, 2025
December 12, 2025
Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu Expresses Hope On Future Of The Yoruba, Nigeria

The heiress of Awolowo family, Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, insists the future of Yoruba and Nigeria is great. She praised Afenifere leader Pa Reuben Fasoranti for his leadership and steadfastness.

Tokunbo stated this when she received the delegation sent by Fasoranti to commiserate with Awolowo family following the passing of Segun Awolowo Jnr.

The first grandson of the late sage Chiaf Obafemi Awolowo died in November aged 62. According to Awolowo-Dosunmu, Fasoranti has stood firmly with the Awolowo family both during the lifetime of her father and even after he passed away. The former Nigerian Ambassador to The Netherlands, thanked Fasoranti “for his unfailing fatherly love and support towards the family.”

