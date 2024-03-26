Tokunbo Abiru @ 60: Lawmaker Shares Over 10,000 Food Packs To Constituents

In a practical demonstration of love and empathy, the Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, who turned 60 yesterday, used the occasion to reach out to vulnerable members of his Senatorial district who are experiencing economic hardship.

Abiru, who has been supporting the needy with food packs every quarter, increased the food packs to 10,000 food to vulnerable households across the 98 wards in the 16 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) and Local Government Areas in Lagos East Senatorial district.

In his 60th birthday goodwill message to the Lagos East residents, Senator Abiru appreciated the Almighty God for his kindness towards him and his household. He specifically thanked his wife, Fesyisola, whom he described as his pillar of support and his children for their unwavering support.