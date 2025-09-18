Tokoyo’25: Ezekiel Breaks 38-Year Record After Storming Into 400mh Final

The two Nigerians remaining at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, Nathaniel Ezekiel and Udodi Onwuzurike, yesterday showed quality as they both secured their passage into the next round of their various events.

Ezekiel became the first Nigerian in 38 years to qualify for the 400m hurdles final at the World Championships since Henry Amike did so in Rome, Italy. The 22-year-old reigning NCAA champion ran 47.47 seconds, the best across all the semifinals, to win the second of three heats.

The Nigerian record holder in the event will now set his sights on becoming the first Nigerian, and fifth African, to make it to the podium at the World Championships. If able to achieve the title, he will be following in the footsteps of Zambian Samuel Matete, who won gold in 1991 and silver in 1993 and 1995; South African duo Llewellyn Herbert, who won silver in 1997, and L.J. van Zyl, who claimed bronze in 2011; as well as Kenyan Nicholas Bett (now late), who won gold in 2015.

Amike ran 48.63 seconds to place sixth in the event at the second edition of the World Athletics Championships in Rome, Italy, in 1987. He had earlier set a new Nigerian record of 48.50 seconds in the semifinal. Also yesterday, Onwuzurike sprinted into his second straight World Championships’ 200m semifinal.