Toke Makinwa To Nigerian Ladies: Don’t Demand What You Can’t Afford From Men

Popular On-Air Personality (OAP), Toke Makinwa has advised women against making excessive demands from men they’re in a relationship with.

Toke emphasized that it is the wrong thing for a lady to demand from a man what she cannot purchase for herself.

The talk show host made this remark in a recent episode of her podcast, #TokeMoments, saying women should be against pressuring their partners.

She said, “As a woman, you’re living in Mushin, and you’re putting pressure on a guy to buy you a house in Banana Island. I’m sorry. Make it make sense. Can you buy it? Can you even move yourself out of where you are small?

“If he meets you maybe like halfway and you are saying to him ‘Bros, I worked hard to get halfway but I have a dream. My dream is not to be here where you met. And I’m not lazy.

“For me to leave this point to get to that point, you can see the threat of hard work. Are you going to join me to move there or are you going to be there?’ Period.”

She also added that it is because of women who make outrageous demands that men are always throwing insults at all women.