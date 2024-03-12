Toke Makinwa Speaks On Tearing Her Prayer Requests

Popular On-Air Media Personality and Nollywood actress, Toke Makinwa has revealed that she tore her written prayer requests.

Taking to her Instagram story, Toke disclosed why she tore her prayer request, saying she had gotten to the realization that those who experience tragedy aren’t God’s enemy.

She argued that while she believes in the existence of God, she finds it challenging to comprehend the prevalence of suffering in the world.

She further stated that her tweet should not be misconstrued, adding that she is not suggesting that God is incapable of effecting change or that prayer is ineffective.

She emphasized that God doesn’t owe anyone anything and that both positive and negative events occur in life.

Toke said that she tore her prayer requests because people are often obsessed with what they want God to do next, that they do not live in the moment whether good or bad.

She said; “I know God is real but I struggle to understand why there is so much pain in the world, why good people die, why death has to be so excruciating.

“Why does it seem like when you’re about to enjoy life, something goes wrong? Why do kids/young people die? Why were they born sef?

“Today I woke up and tore up all my prayer requests, cos the people that have a tragedy befall them are not God’s enemies. I have realized he owes us nothing.

“Good and bad happen to all. Just do your own bit and relax, life has already been programmed to happen how it will.

“Pls don’t misquote my tweet, I’m not saying God doesn’t change things or prayer isn’t good, I tore up my prayer requests cos we are often obsessed with what we want God to do next that we do not live in the moment good/bad which could possibly be our last.

“The people whose misfortune happens to also are loved by God. They also pray, they also believe. Life will happen as it’s been programmed to happen.”