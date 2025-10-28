Toke Makinwa Reveals Why She Stops Breastfeeding Daughter

Nigerian media personality Toke Makinwa has opened up about the decision to stop breastfeeding her daughter, Yakira Eliana, after just three weeks.

In a recent Snapchat post, Toke responded to a fan’s question about why she wasn’t breastfeeding, citing that her breast milk output had stopped after three weeks.

READ ALSO:

The new mom, who welcomed her first child in August at 40, shared her experience with fans, providing a glimpse into her motherhood journey.

When asked about breastfeeding, Toke replied, “Cos my breast milk output stopped after 3 weeks. Any other questions??”

Toke’s revelation has sparked interest in her experiences as a new mom and how she balances career and parenting.