Toke Makinwa Reveals Why She Stopped Paying Tithe

Nigerian media personality and Nollywood actress, Toke Makinwa has revealed why she stopped paying her tithes to churches.

According to her, she is concerned about the wealth of religious institutions as opposed to the struggle of individuals they are supposed to be ministering to.

Speaking in a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Makinwa questioned the practice of giving money to churches that already possess wealth, while many people struggle to survive.

“I kinda stopped paying tithes to the church because all the churches I know are rich, and I decided that I’m not doing that anymore”, she said.

Speaking further, the media influencer said she now directs her support to hospitals, maternity wards, and individuals with urgent needs.

“I started thinking, if I have money and someone tells me they need it to pay rent, why should I pass it into a building that’s already rich.

“I would rather give my tithe to strangers who tell me their actual needs. The church is built. The pastors have money. Let’s help people the church cannot reach.

“Every church is building. Every Sunday, there’s a building fund envelope. You guys have so much money, and it’s not taxed. It’s a business, if we are going to be real. Because if that pastor dies today, either his wife or his child becomes the next pastor,” she added. Jideonwo also expressed concerns about the unintended harm caused by religion, including “post-traumatic church syndrome.” Reflecting on her past experiences, Makinwa recalled handing over her entire brand endorsement deals to her church to seek blessings. “Ten years ago, I didn’t touch one naira from an endorsement deal; I carried it all into the church. Now, I give where it directly helps someone in need.”