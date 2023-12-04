Toke Makinwa Recounts How Her Parent Died In Fire Outbreak

Popular on-air media personality, Toke Makinwa has shared an emotional story of how she lost her parents in a fire.

Speaking in a recent interview with comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, also known as AY on her show, TokeMoment, she opened up on her terrifying moments.

According to her, the incident was one of her “biggest fears” and it threw her into a deep well of anxiety and uncertainty.

It all started when Toke Makinwa questioned her guest, AY about a recent fire incident at his Lagos residence, while narrating a similar incident that happened to her family many years ago when she was a child, adding that her parent died as a result of the fire outbreak.

New Telegraph recalls that AY’s residence in Lagos was destroyed by fire in August.

Toke said, “I’ve been a victim of a house fire when I was a kid and unfortunately both my parents died as a result of that. That’s one of my biggest fears.”

AY responded, “Sorry about that. I’m just hearing for the first time.”

AY stated that he was on tour in Canada when his house went up in flames, adding that he woke up to a lot of missed calls.

“Knowing fully well that my family was on holiday, that was my point of Thanksgiving.

“I woke up to about 78 missed calls that day. Any time I see something like that, I just know something has happened. I opened my phone and saw my house on Instablog.”