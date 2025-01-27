Toke Makinwa Reacts As 2Baba Announces Separation From Wife, Annie

Share

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has weighed in on the ongoing saga surrounding the separation of legendary musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, and his wife, Annie Idibia.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, Toke shared a thought-provoking message emphasizing the importance of taking a stand against wrongdoing, particularly in matters affecting women.

She wrote: “I’m not one for too much talk, but what is wrong is wrong, and as a woman if you sit on the fence on this one, if it misses you, it’ll touch your daughter or any female in your family.

“No one is innocent, and if you want to bring the media into it, knowing what is happening, we would fight for her.”

READ ALSO:

This statement aligns with the controversy surrounding the couple’s relationship, which has attracted media attention.

Recall that 2Baba took to his Instagram page on Sunday to announce separation and impending divorce from Annie.

A few moments later, 2Baba deleted the post citing system hack but surprisingly, the music icon posted a video to back his earlier assertion on divorce with his wife clearing all doubts.

Meanwhile, Annie Idibia had recently celebrated 13 years of marriage and 25 years of relationship with the music legend.

While 2Baba has yet to release an official follow-up, Annie Idibia has since deleted all the pictures shared with her husband on her Instagram page.

The separation announcement has left fans and followers of the couple in shock, as they have long been celebrated as one of Nigeria’s most admired celebrity couples.

Toke’s call for solidarity among women adds a new layer to the ongoing debate about loyalty, respect, and accountability in relationships.

Share

Please follow and like us: